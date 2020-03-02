Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 5.7%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 186.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CULP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

