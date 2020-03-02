Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Decreases By 5.0%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

