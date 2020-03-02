Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Declines By 5.2%

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

