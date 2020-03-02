Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Decreases By 5.4%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $852.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.46.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

