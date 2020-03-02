Short Interest in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Decreases By 5.2%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 88.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 781,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,473 shares of company stock valued at $13,401,113. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $40.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

