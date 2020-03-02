Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 5.4%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 248,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

