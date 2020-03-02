Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Drops By 5.0%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 19,500,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:KSS opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

