Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 5.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

