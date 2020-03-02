Short Interest in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Decreases By 5.0%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NN by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NN by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NNBR stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. NN has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

