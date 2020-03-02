Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Declines By 5.1%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.72. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,836,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.