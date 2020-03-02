Short Interest in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Drops By 5.6%

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 681,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.12. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

