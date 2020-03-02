Short Interest in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Drops By 5.3%

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE opened at $6.85 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.