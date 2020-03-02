Short Interest in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Drops By 5.2%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,987,776 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 million. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

