Short Interest in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Declines By 5.1%

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 884,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 932,300 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $136,663.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646 in the last ninety days. 39.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.