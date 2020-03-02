Short Interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Drops By 5.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 38,490,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. ValuEngine raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

