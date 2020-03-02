Short Interest in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Decreases By 5.1%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 12,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 168,423 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

