Short Interest in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Drops By 5.3%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBC stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. WABCO has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

