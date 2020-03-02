Short Interest in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Declines By 5.6%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Zagg alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $6.74 on Monday. Zagg has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Zagg during the fourth quarter worth about $3,664,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Zagg during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zagg during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 358,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 384,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 214,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.