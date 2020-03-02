SHPING Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a market cap of $17,648.00 and $77.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,281,080,955 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

