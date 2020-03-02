Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Shutterstock worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 284.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,971. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock Inc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

