Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,810 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.23% of Shutterstock worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK opened at $38.54 on Monday. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $48.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.