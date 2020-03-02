SI-Bone (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIBN stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,267. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

