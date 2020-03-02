SIBCoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. SIBCoin has a market cap of $538,335.00 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02593583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.03782986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00689784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00770583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00094869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00581974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,243,061 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

