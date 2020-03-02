Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. Silgan has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

