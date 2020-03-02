Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €91.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.88 ($94.04).

FRA WAF traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €82.88 ($96.37). 163,545 shares of the stock traded hands. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €80.51.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

