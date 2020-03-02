Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.