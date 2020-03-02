Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Silvergate Capital an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on SI. Compass Point began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $14,850,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,410,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

