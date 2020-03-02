Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.91 and a 1 year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

