Single Collateral DAI Market Cap Hits $21.54 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and $531,826.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00497524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.43 or 0.06424940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030345 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011411 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,382,570 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.