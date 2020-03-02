SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $131,667.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Liqui and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

