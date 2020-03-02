SingularityNET (AGI) 1-Day Volume Hits $356,633.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $356,633.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Liqui and Ethfinex. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX, Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.