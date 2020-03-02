SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 731,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 643,869 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.