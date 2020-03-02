Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys $12,570,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,570,000.00.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. 3,844,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.