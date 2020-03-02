Skrumble Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $2.29 million and $1.38 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, LBank, IDEX, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

