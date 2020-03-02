SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 3.8% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $335,335.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,854.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.02605295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.98 or 0.03818777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00693578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00771015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00096099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010810 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00591045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

