SmartMesh (SMT) Price Down 5.8% This Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. SmartMesh has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $343,491.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.77 or 0.06398380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011406 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.