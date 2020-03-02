Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

SMAR stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,893,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,414.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,691 shares of company stock worth $15,353,624. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

