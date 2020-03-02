SmileDirectClub (SDC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

2/26/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from to .

2/14/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

1/9/2020 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – SmileDirectClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

1/7/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/6/2020 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $4,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 136,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1,507.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

