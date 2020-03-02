Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNC. CIBC boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.39. 1,115,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$37.16.

Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

