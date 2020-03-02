Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at AltaCorp Capital

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.39. 1,115,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,441. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.32. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$37.16.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.