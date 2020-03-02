Snovian.Space Hits Market Capitalization of $355,897.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $355,897.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00497864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.00 or 0.06469332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030156 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 384,578,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,627,679 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.