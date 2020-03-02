SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $527,229.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $527,229.00 and $111,954.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005176 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,802,240 coins and its circulating supply is 22,725,148 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.