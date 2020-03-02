SocialCoin Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $1,863.00 and $17.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

