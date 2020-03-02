Societe Generale Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 118,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,079. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

