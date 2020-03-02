Sogou (SOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Get Sogou alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOGO shares. 86 Research downgraded Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sogou from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.