Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.