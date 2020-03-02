SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.