Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.0% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

