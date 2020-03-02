SONM (SNM) Price Tops $0.0117

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and YoBit. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. SONM has a market cap of $4.22 million and $73,935.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, COSS, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

