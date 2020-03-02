Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Short Interest Update

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SORL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SORL stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sorl Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

